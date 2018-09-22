Janarion Grant: Waived by Ravens
The Ravens opted to waive Grant on Saturday.
The Ravens promoted return specialist Tim White in a corresponding roster move. Grant struggled holding onto the ball through two games, which ultimately led to his exit. Assuming he clears waivers, he will be free to sign with a new team or revert to the Ravens' practice squad.
