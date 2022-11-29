The 49ers signed Jenkins to the practice squad Monday.
Jenkins has yet to play this season after being released by the Titans in March. The 34-year-old cornerback logged 54 tackles, six passes defended and an interception while starting 13 of his 14 games with Tennessee last year. With veterans Jason Verrett (Achilles) and Emmanuel Moseley (knee) both set to miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign while on IR, Jenkins could add depth as a potential game-day elevation with San Francisco's practice squad.
