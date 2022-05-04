site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Javian Hawkins: Waived by L.A.
RotoWire Staff
May 4, 2022
3:15 pm ET
The Rams waived
Hawkins on Wednesday.
Hawkins spent time with the Falcons, Titans and Rams practice squads during his inaugural professional campaign in 2021. The 5-foot-8 speedster posted 2,347 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns over his final 21 collegiate games at Louisville.
