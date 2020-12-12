site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jeremy Cox: Let go by Broncos
RotoWire Staff
Cox was waived by the Broncos on Friday, Mike Klis of 9news.com reports.
Cox was let go sot he team could create roster space for veteran Nate Hairston. Assuming the 24-year-old clears waivers, he is a prime candidate to sign back with the Broncos' practice squad.
