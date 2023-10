Jefferson (undisclosed) had a workout with the Cardinals on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jefferson spent training camp with the Lions but ended up on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury. The Oregon State product reached an injury settlement with the team though, and is now healthy and looking for new opportunities. With Keaontay Ingram dealing with a neck injury, Arizona may be in the market for some extra depth at running back.