Jefferson (undisclosed) was on the field last week for the start of Detroit's offseason program.

Jefferson finished the 2023 campaign on Lions' practice squad injured list after sustaining an undisclosed injury in late January. The nature of the 24-year-old's issue was never revealed, though he appears to have moved past the injury over the past few months. Jefferson hasn't seen any regular-season NFL action since 2021, as he's spent both of the past two campaigns on Detroit's practice squad.