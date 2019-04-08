Wint signed his exclusive rights tender from the Jets on Monday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Wint appeared in two games for the Jets during his rookie campaign, recording one tackle and one forced fumble. Now back for a second season in New York, Wint will again be in contention for a 53-man roster spot in 2019.

