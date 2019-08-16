Jets' Avery Williamson: Suffers ACL tear
Williamson (knee) has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williamson suffered the injury during Thursday's preseason win over the Falcons. It's a huge loss for the Jets, after the 27-year-old linebacker played 99.5 percent of the team's defensive snaps last season, recording 120 tackles (80 solo), three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. Neville Hewitt, James Burgess and fifth-round rookie Blake Cashman are the top candidates to step in alongside C.J. Mosley at linebacker.
