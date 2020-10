Austin (calf) is doubtful to return to Thursday night's game against the Broncos, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

With the injury to Austin, the Jets may be counting on Brian Poole to take on an every-down role for the remainder of the contest. Austin collected two tackles before exiting with the injury, but New York may now find itself short-handed after first-time Broncos starter Brett Rypien went 9-for-11 passing with 141 yards, one touchdown and one interception during the first half.