Hansen continues to impress at camp, Connor Hughes of SNYtv reports.

Media personnel covering the Jets have been heaping praise on Hansen ever since the start of OTAs. This time, Hughes highlighted a play during which Hansen beat star cornerback acquisition Trumaine Johnson on a comeback route. While the second-year man out of Cal has no shortage of competition in a deep wide receiver corps, he could work his way into the mainstream fantasy conversation with a strong preseason and has already pulled away from ArDarius Stewart, who was drafted one round earlier in 2017.

