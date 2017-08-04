Jets' Devon Still: Lands in New York
Still signed a contract with the Jets on Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Though his signing doesn't seem to align with the Jets' youth movement, Still will provide the Jets with depth along the defensive line.
