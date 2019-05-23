Middleton is getting reps with the first-team defense during OTAs, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like Hamilton is healthy after spending the final nine games of the 2018 season on injured reserve with a torn pectoral. He's only getting first-team reps due to the limitations of Marcus Maye (shoulder), but it's nonetheless a sign of Middleton's standing as a top depth option in advance of the 2019 campaign. The fourth-year safety racked up 27 tackles and three pass breakups in seven games with the Jets in 2018.