Jets' Doug Middleton: Filling in with first-team defense
Middleton is getting reps with the first-team defense during OTAs, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
It sounds like Hamilton is healthy after spending the final nine games of the 2018 season on injured reserve with a torn pectoral. He's only getting first-team reps due to the limitations of Marcus Maye (shoulder), but it's nonetheless a sign of Middleton's standing as a top depth option in advance of the 2019 campaign. The fourth-year safety racked up 27 tackles and three pass breakups in seven games with the Jets in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....