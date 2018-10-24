Jets' Doug Middleton: Officially placed on IR
Middleton (pectoral) landed on the Jets' injured reserve Tuesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
No surprise here, as Middleton tore his pectoral muscle in Sunday's matchup with the Vikings. The Jets are now with just two healthy safeties, so they will be spread thin in the secondary heading into Week 8 unless they make some roster moves to balance it out.
