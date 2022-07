Samia (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP by the Jets on Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Samia was picked up by the Jets in January after he was waived by the Vikings with a hamstring injury last September. The 24-year-old can be medically cleared to practice once again at any point leading up the regular season, and he should provide additional depth along the Jets' offensive line when healthy.