Brown (hip) is active for Friday's game against the Dolphins.

Brown's return from a hip injury coincides with Mekhi Becton's (ankle) first absence of the season, so Brown will start at left tackle in his first action since Week 2. Becton's the favorite to start at left tackle when healthy, but given the poor recent play of New York's offensive line, the 38-year-old Brown could earn himself a permanent starting role with a strong performance Friday.