Brown (hip) is in line to be activated from injured reserve Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown was designated to return from IR on Nov. 2, so the team has used up its 21-day practice window. If the Virginia Tech product is not added to the 53-man roster Thursday, he'll be forced to return to injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season. The 38-year-old could return as soon as Friday against the Dolphins and reclaim his starting job at left tackle.