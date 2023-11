Brown (hip) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran offensive lineman has yet to be activated to New York's active roster since he was designated to return from injured reserve in early November. Even though Brown logged a full week of practice, he still won't suit up this Sunday. Brown is expected to start at left tackle once he's ready to return to the field, and Mekhi Becton will likely be moved back to right tackle.