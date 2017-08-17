Jets' Frank Beltre: Returns from groin injury
Beltre (groin) returned to practice Thursday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site
Beltre missed a week of practices after injuring his groin but he was back to full participation on Thursday. He'll be looking to play in the Jets' next regular season game, Saturday against Detroit.
