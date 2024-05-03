Travis, who is bouncing back from an ankle injury that he suffered last November, should be cleared for training camp, per coach Robert Saleh, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

At this stage, Travis -- who the Jets took in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft -- continues to rebound from ankle surgery, with Cimini noting that the young QB was spotted riding a stationary bike during part of the practice that took place Friday at the start of the team's rookie minicamp. Early on in his pro career, Travis is slated to work behind the veteran duo of Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) and Tyrod Taylor, but when healthy, the Florida State product profiles as dual-threat signal-caller with intriguing playmaking ability for the Jets to develop.