The Jets selected Travis in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 171st overall.

If not for a severe leg injury suffered late in his senior year, Travis may have heard his name called much earlier than the end of the fifth. He was a dynamic, longtime starter at Florida State who progressed each season. He never threw more than six interceptions in any season and left Tallahassee with 65 passing touchdowns in 42 games. He had strong rushing ability that will hopefully return when he's recovered, rushing for 1,682 yards and 28 touchdowns. Tyrod Taylor gives the Jets immediate cover if Aaron Rodgers is to miss any time, but Travis projects as an eventual backup with little likelihood to become a starter.