The Jets signed Malone to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Malone has spent the entire season on New York's practice squad, and he'll now serve a depth role in the team's wide receiver corps. The 2017 fourth-round pick previously appeared in 20 contests with the Bengals, recording seven catches for 75 yards and one touchdown across that span.

