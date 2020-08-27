The Dolphins plan to send Ballage to the Jets in exchange for a conditional late-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, the Dolphins had planned to release Ballage, but the Jets made a subsequent offer and now the running back is poised to join a backfield that already includes Le'Veon Bell, Frank Gore and La'Mical Perine. In that context, there's not a clear path to carries for Ballage, but he is at least a player who coach Adam Gase is familiar with from the time the two worked together in Miami in 2018.