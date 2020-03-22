Desir agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Jets on Sunday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was a cap-saving casualty by the Colts on Saturday, and he didn't have to wait long to find a new team. Desir took a step back in 2019, producing 50 tackles (38 solo), three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. The veteran will certainly battle the likes of Brian Poole, Nate Hairston and Blessuan Austin for a starting role at the cornerback position in 2020.