Eguavoen (hip) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Eguavoen has missed the Jets' last two games due to a hip injury he sustained in Week 10 at Las Vegas, but it now appears he'll be able to return in Week 13. As long as C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams are available, snaps for the Jets' other linebackers will likely continue to come few and far-between.