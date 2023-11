Eguavoen (hip) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Eguavoen didn't practice all week after sustaining a hip injury during the Jets' Week 10 loss to the Raiders, so it's no surprise that he'll be inactive this Sunday. The 30-year-old linebacker has played almost strictly on special teams for New York thus far, recording three total tackles on the year.