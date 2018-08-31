Callahan was waived by the Eagles on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Callahan was released alongside fellow quarterback Christian Hackenberg. The Eagles' quarterback room is now made up of Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld, with no confirmation of who will start under center Week 1 against the Falcons. Having spent the majority of his career on practice squads, Callahan will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

