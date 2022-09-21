Haden is expected to sign a one-day contract with the Browns on Wednesday and retire from professional football, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ahead of the Browns' Thursday night matchup with the Steelers -- with whom he spent the past five seasons -- Haden will make his return to Cleveland to put a bow on his 12-year career. After entering the NFL in 2010 as a first-round selection, Haden earned two of his three Pro Bowl nods with the Browns and was regarded as one of the league's top shutdown corners. He'll wrap up his career with 615 tackles, 29 interceptions, 154 pass deflections and two touchdowns over 148 starts.