Joe Vellano: Cut by Dallas
Vellano was released by the Cowboys on Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
The 29-year-old vet did not play for the Cowboys last season. Vellano is now five years removed from his best season where he appeared in 16 games for New England and registered 54 combined tackles. The Maryland-product appears to still have some juice left in the tank, but the window of opportunity is shrinking.
