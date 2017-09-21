Play

Vellano signed with the Falcons on Thursday.

With Vic Beasley (hip) and Courtney Upshaw (ankle/knee) both potentially out for multiple weeks, the Falcons signed Vellano to bolster their depth on the defensive front. Vellano will likely serve as a depth option until both players can return to the field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories