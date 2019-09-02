Kelly signed with the Rams practice squad Sunday, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

Kelly had a quiet preseason with 22 carries for 54 yards and four receptions for 23 yards, but he'll remain in Los Angeles after being waived Saturday. The 22-year-old spent four games on the 53-man roster in 2018, rushing 27 times for 74 yards while catching two passes for 27 yards.

