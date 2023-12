The Cardinals signed Shenker to their practice squad Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Shenker had a couple stints on Las Vegas' practice squad early in the campaign, but he's been without a team since late October. Arizona placed Geoff Swaim (calf) on IR on Wednesday, so Shenker was brought aboard to serve as organizational tight-end depth. The undrafted rookie has yet to log an NFL snap.