John Samuel Shenker: Lands with Las Vegas
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Raiders signed Shenker to their practice squad Friday.
Shenker was just cut from Arizona's practice squad earlier in the week. The 25-year-old has yet to appear in an NFL game and will be organizational depth for the Raiders.
