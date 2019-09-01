The Texans released Ta'amu on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ta'amu was originally with the Texans on a three-year, $1.76 million deal after going undrafted out of Ole Miss in this year's draft. The 21-year-old played in 19 games over his junior and senior seasons, throwing for 5,600 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He'll now have to look for his regular-season NFL debut elsewhere.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week