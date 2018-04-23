Josh Allen: Meets with Jets
Allen recently met the Jets for a private workout in Laramie, Wyoming, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
The Jets, who own the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft, apparently were the only team to conduct a private workout with Allen, who remains among the most polarizing prospects in this year's class. The Wyoming product fared well at the combine in early March, where he had a strong showing throwing the football and posted above-average scores in the athletic testing, but his lack of accuracy throughout his collegiate tenure remains an area of concern. Other signal callers the Jets have hosted for private workouts include Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and UCLA's Josh Rosen, but not USC's Sam Darnold -- which suggests that Darnold is expected to be off the board within the first two selections.
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...