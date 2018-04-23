Josh Allen: Meets with Jets

Allen recently met the Jets for a private workout in Laramie, Wyoming, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

The Jets, who own the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft, apparently were the only team to conduct a private workout with Allen, who remains among the most polarizing prospects in this year's class. The Wyoming product fared well at the combine in early March, where he had a strong showing throwing the football and posted above-average scores in the athletic testing, but his lack of accuracy throughout his collegiate tenure remains an area of concern. Other signal callers the Jets have hosted for private workouts include Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and UCLA's Josh Rosen, but not USC's Sam Darnold -- which suggests that Darnold is expected to be off the board within the first two selections.