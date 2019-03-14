Josh Johnson: Undergoes ankle surgery
Johnson underwent surgery on his ankle, Tom Krasovic of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Johnson had been playing with the San Diego Fleet of the AAF but didn't get any game action before his injury. He isn't expected to return to the AAF this season but he could get a shot with an NFL team after he recovers from surgery.
