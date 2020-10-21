site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Joshua Garnett: Opts for retirement
RotoWire Staff
Oct 20, 2020
Garnett retired from the NFL on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants due to an illness, and he's now decided to hang up his cleats. The 2016 first-round pick appeared in 25 games (11 starts) over three seasons between San Francisco and Washington.
