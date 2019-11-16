Play

Garnett worked out for the Texans on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Garnett, a former first-round draft pick (28th overall) out of Standford in 2016 by the 49ers, was not immediately signed to a contract. He started 11 games as a rookie for San Francisco before injuries hindered his development. Garrett has not joined any team since San Francisco released him after the preseason.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories