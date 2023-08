Ellis was released by the Falcons on Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Ellis agreed to terms with Atlanta on July 28 before being released less than one month later. The nine-year veteran has spent time with Oakland, Baltimore and New York throughout his career. In those nine years, Ellis appeared in 117 games and recorded 182 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He'll look for a new team ahead of the coming season.