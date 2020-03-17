Play

The Ravens and Ellis agreed to terms on a one-year contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ellis operated in a reserve role for the Ravens after he signed with the team as a free agent in November of last season. The 29-year-old is expected to play a similar role in 2020 with a stacked defensive front forming, adding the likes of Calais Campbell to the fold. Ellis supplied just six tackles (two solo) across four regular-season contests in 2019.

