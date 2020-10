Ellis will start at nose tackle Sunday versus the Eagles because Brandon Williams is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Ellis has played in four games this season as a backup to Williams, and he's recorded just one tackle. The veteran will have an increased role Sunday, and he'll look to disrupt a banged-up Eagles' offensive line. Miles Sanders is a major concern for the Ravens' defense, and Ellis will be responsible for pressuring Carson Wentz as well.