Ballage reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Ballage was elevated to Los Angeles' active roster Saturday, ultimately accumulating 84 scrimmage yards, two receptions and one touchdown against the Raiders as Justin Jackson (knee) exited the game in the first quarter due to a knee injury. With 4.6 yards per carry in his Chargers debut with a workload of 15 rush attempts, it's hard to imagine Ballage not getting another chance with the active roster. If Troymaine Pope (concussion) remains inactive for a second straight game when the Chargers travel to Miami next Sunday, Ballage would surely be in line for another audition.