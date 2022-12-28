Baker was signed to the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Baker was most recently on the Eagles' practice squad, and has yet to play an NFL game this season. However, he spent part of 2021 in New Orleans, playing two games for the team. With Chris Olave dealing with a hamstring injury, and Jarvis Landry (ankle) on IR, the Saints are currently short-handed at receiver. Baker will work to make his way to the active roster before the current season comes to a close.