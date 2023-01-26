The Saints signed Baker to a reserve/future contract Thursday, per the team's official site.
Baker has been through the wringer since entering the NFL in 2021, as he was let go by New Orleans, handed a six-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, waived by the Seahawks, cut by the Packers, discharged from the Eagles' practice squad and finally recalled to the Saints' practice squad in that span. The 215-pound wide receiver is now in a position to compete for one of New Orleans' roster spots throughout the summer and into training camp.