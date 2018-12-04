Kelvin Benjamin: Released by Buffalo
The Bills have released Benjamin.
The team also released Andre Holmes on Tuesday, which leaves Zay Jones, Robert Foster and Isaiah McKenzie as the team's top options at wideout. Benjamin, who logged 23 catches for 354 yards and a TD in 12 games for the Bills, could catch on elsewhere in short order, but he has much to prove before re-surfacing on the fantasy radar after being cut by a team that is desperate for pass-catching talent.
