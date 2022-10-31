White reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
White was elevated for the third week in a row ahead of Sunday's win over the Raiders as wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) remained sidelined. While the 30-year-old played a season-high 30 offensive snaps, he was not targeted while playing behind Tre'Quan Smith (38) and Chris Olave (37) but ahead of Marquez Callaway (21) and Rashid Shaheed (15). However, White did manage to show up on the stat sheet with and combined tackle with J.T. Gray on kick coverage. The wideout now will require a full spot on the active roster in order to suit up again for the Saints this season.