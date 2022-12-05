The Saints waived White (illness) on Monday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
White joined New Orleans' practice squad Oct. 5 and was elevated for three games before signing with the active roster Nov. 7. However, the 30-year-old caught just two of five targets for 74 yards on 127 offensive snaps across seven games, and he was considered questionable with an illness heading into Monday's matchup against Tampa Bay. Therefore, White was let go to help make room on the active roster for practice-squad wideout Kirk Merritt ahead of this Week 13 contest. White will likely look to join up with a practice squad elsewhere if he does not wind up re-signing with the Saints later on.