Khari Blasingame: Cut by Vikings

Blasingame was waived by the Vikings on Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Blasingame joined Minnesota as an undrafted free agent immediately after the 2019 draft. He ultimately lost out to C.J. Ham for the full back spot and the Vikings opted not to keep two players at the position. If he clears waivers he'll be a practice squad candidate.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week