The Eagles released Clark on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Clark dealt with a hamstring injury at the beginning of training camp, but he suited up for the team's final two preseason games. He was also let go by the Eagles ahead of last year's 53-man roster deadline, but he re-signed with the team in December following a wave of injuries.
More News
-
Eagles' Le'Raven Clark: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Eagles' Le'Raven Clark: Returns to active roster•
-
Eagles' Le'Raven Clark: Lands on reserve/COVID list•
-
Le'Raven Clark: Restored to Eagles' practice squad•
-
Le'Raven Clark: Sidelined by undisclosed issue•
-
Eagles' Le'Raven Clark: Activated from PUP list•