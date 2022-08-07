Clark isn't participating in Sunday's practice session due to a hamstring injury, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Eagles are already shorthanded at offensive tackle since Jordan Mailata (concussion) and Andre Dillard (concussion) are both banged up, so Kayode Awosika is serving as the left tackle with the first-team offense Sunday. It's not yet clear whether the injuries to Clark, Mailata or Dillard will force any of them to miss time early in the preseason.
