LeVante Bellamy: Sent back down to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bellamy was reverted back to Denver's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.
Bellamy was called up for the Week 4 loss to Tampa Bay. He played 18 special teams snaps and recorded a pair of tackles but didn't see the field on offense.
